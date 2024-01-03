Four children and litter of puppies killed in Connecticut house fire

Firefighters inspect the home in Somers that was destroyed by fire - CONNECTICUT PUBLIC

Four children and a litter of puppies were killed after a fire ripped through a two-family house in northern Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The children, aged five, six, eight and 12, lived in one side of the house with their mother and three other siblings, fire and town officials said. The mother was not home at the time and her 19-year-old daughter, who was watching over the other children, escaped by jumping out of a second-storey window.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze but struggled with rescue efforts because of clutter, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the close-knit town of just under 10,000 people about 25 miles (40km) northeast of Hartford. State and local officials were investigating. The blaze did not appear to be caused by a criminal act, State Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, described a heart-breaking scene with people screaming and the three survivors jumping from the second floor. She said the mother worked at night and would often leave her daughter in charge of the younger kids.

The blaze ripped through the home where two families lived - AP

Inspectors taking measurements walked around the shell of the home Wednesday, where several charred bicycles and a basketball lay near the front steps.

Fire Chief John Roache said firefighters rescued three dogs from the home, but a number of puppies died.

The 19-year-old daughter and two of her siblings survived. One of them had serious burn injuries and two had minor injuries, said officials, who did not disclose which sibling suffered the serious injuries.

Four people who were in the other side of the house escaped without major injuries. A firefighter suffered a burn injury and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said.

A bicycle and children's toys outside the burned-out home - AP

The interior of the house - AP

Chief Medical Examiner James Gill said all of the victims died from smoke inhalation and burns. The victims’ names were being withheld because their identities had not yet been confirmed, he said.

Story continues

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30pm (3.30 GMT) and the first firefighters arrived about five minutes later to find the entire front of the house on fire, Fire Chief Roache said. The flames made it difficult to enter through the front, and items in the home made it difficult to get through the back door, he said. Around 60 firefighters from 12 agencies responded to the blaze, he said.

“This is a small community so everybody knows everybody else, and these obviously are four kids that are in our community so it definitely hurts a lot of our members,” town Fire Chief Roache told reporters. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family.”

The entire front of the house was on fire - AP

Local school officials said counselling would be offered this week to students and staff affected by the loss.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy in this town,” First Selectman Tim Keeney said. “This is a town where people know their neighbours and people know these kids.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont was among those offering condolences on Wednesday.

The family that lost loved ones in the fire was offered help by the American Red Cross and social service officials, authorities said. The town also set up a “Angel Fund” to collect donations for the family, Mr Keeney said.

GoFundMe pages also were created by family and friends to help raise money for both families.