An 18-year-old who admitted to driving away from the scene of a fatal attack outside an Edmonton high school has been sentenced to 12 months of probation.The young man was 15 when he was charged in 2022 — one of seven youths accused in the death of a Grade 10 student, who died in hospital a few days after he was stabbed.The name of the victim and the school he attended are covered by a court-ordered publication ban. None of the accused, whose ages ranged from 14 to 17 at the time of the assault,