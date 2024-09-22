Alabama mass shooting: Four dead and dozens injured after 'multiple gunmen' open fire in Birmingham

At least four people are dead and scores injured after gunmen opened fire on a crowd in Birmingham, Alabama.

Multiple gunmen shot at a crowd on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in Birmingham's Five Points South area at around 11pm on Saturday.

Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds in hospital.

Police are probing whether the killers approached on foot or in a drive-by assault. No arrests have been made.

The Five Points South area of Birmingham has numerous entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and often is crowded on Saturday nights, news outlet WBMA reported.

"We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning," Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald told WBMA.

Streets have been blocked off in the area as police continue to investigate.

Fitzgerald said police have reached out to the FBI and ATF for assistance

This is a breaking news story. More follows.