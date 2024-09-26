Four dead and flights cancelled as Mumbai gets flooding red alert after heavy rains

At least four people died and dozens of flights and trains were cancelled after heavy rainfall flooded the streets of Mumbai, prompting a red alert.

Some parts of India’s financial hub of 21 million people received over 250mm of rain, nearly five times London’s monthly rainfall, in just one day. It was the highest single-day rainfall in September since 2020, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

At least four people died in rain-related incidents. A woman drowned in an open drain and two labourers were killed by lightning in Kalyan area. Another woman reportedly drowned near a waterfall in Khopoli town, about 80km from Mumbai city.

Operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport were severely affected, with at least 36 flights cancelled, causing delays and disruptions for thousands of travellers.

Train services, which millions rely on daily, were also heavily affected, particularly between Kurla and Thane, where waterlogging stranded passengers.

The rain is not taking the name of stopping. Heavy rains continue in Mumbai and its suburban areas.



The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane. In which there is a possibility of very strong lightning and strong winds today

A red alert remained in effect for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, with authorities asking residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

Roads across the city, including in Andheri, Chembur and Vikhroli, were inundated. Schools and colleges were closed as a precautionary measure.

The weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days.