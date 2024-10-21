Four dead as helicopter crashes into central Houston after striking radio tower

A helicopter crashed in Houston, Texas on Sunday, killing all four people on board including a child.

The incident occurred near Engelke Street and North Ennis Street just before 8pm when a helicopter slammed into a communication tower behind homes in Houston’s Second Ward, causing a large explosion, said mayor John Whitmire.

The explosion could be heard at a fire station less than half a mile from the site, he said during the press conference.

The identities of the victims and their ages have not yet been released.

“PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis,” the fire department said on X.

“The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was not an HPD helicopter, it was a private touring helicopter,” Houston City Council member Mario Castillo said on X.

The FAA will investigate.

The crash caused the radio tower to collapse, igniting a fire the size of two to three blocks in a field below, a fire official told the New York Times. It was the only structure damaged in the incident.

Video from the scene showed wreckage in the area, with police and fire officials seen trying to keep bystanders away from the site of crash.

“My buddy behind me told me to look up in the sky, and I just saw the cell tower crumbling down,” Manuel Arciniega, who was nearby at the time of the crash, told CNN affiliate KPRC. “They said a helicopter hit it.”

Sam Elsaadi was having dinner on the patio of a restaurant in the neighborhood when he saw the tower collapse.

“I heard something like fireworks and I looked up and I saw the tower flame out and completely crumble,” Mr Elsaadi, 42, told the New York Times.

When he drove to the crash site, he saw debris from the tower strewn across a large area and grass in the field on fire.

Local media outlets reported a large number of emergency personnel were responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials have urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.

HFD is using drones to assist in the investigation of the crash.

The helicopter seems to have departed from Ellington Airport, located 17 miles south of the incident, but its destination was unclear, said the mayor.

“The residents are secure and safe, but we have a terrible accident scene,” he said, adding that some homes near the crash site are experiencing power outages.

Mr Whitmire expressed his relief that the explosion was relatively minor, as he had been concerned about the potential consequences due to the presence of a butane tank in the vicinity.

"The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was not an HPD helicopter, it was a private touring helicopter."

Chief Noe Diaz of the Houston Police Department asked residents to avoid touching any aircraft debris they may encounter.

“When daylight arrives, if you spot any aircraft components, please refrain from touching them. Instead, call 911 and inform us of their location,” Mr Diaz stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, said the fire department. “It will be a large investigation because of the expanse of the accident,” Mr Diaz said.