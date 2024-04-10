Four dead, including infant, in Stanislaus County crash

The Canadian Press

RIMBEY, ALBERTA, CANADA — Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her five children missing from central Alberta. Police say they are concerned for the well-being of the family members and that they could be in southern British Columbia. They were last heard from on Wednesday, and a truck registered to the mother was found abandoned a few days earlier in a parking lot in south Calgary. The family was last living in the area of Meridian Beach in Ponoka County. The famil