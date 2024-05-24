Four dead with people ‘trapped under rubble’ after Majorca building collapse

James Badcock
·6 min read
Emergency crews are working through the night to pull survivors from the rubble
Emergency crews are working through the night to pull survivors from the rubble - CRONICABALEAR/SOLARPIX.COM

At least four people died and some thirty were injured after the upper floor of a bar and restaurant collapsed in the popular Mallorca tourist resort of Palma Beach.

Emergency teams including firefighters, ambulances and police arrived at the scene of the collapse at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Local reports suggested that at least one floor of the Medusa Beach Club gave way and collapsed onto the ground floor, trapping customers having dinner or drinks at the venue.

Attempts to reach victims continued into the night and the local police asked people to stand back and keep noise to a minimum so that rescue workers could hear sounds from survivors who remained under the rubble.

The Foreign Office confirmed there were no reports of British nationals being involved in the incident.

Rescue teams believe more people may be trapped under the rubble
Rescue teams believe more people may be trapped under the rubble - EPA
The scene at building collapse in Mallorca
Seven people were injured "very seriously" and nine were seriously injured, according to emergency services - CRONICABALEAR/SOLARPIX.COM

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Palma Beach is a busy resort area of the Mallorcan capital with a large number of bars and nightclubs, popular with German and British tourists.

According to local reports, both the upper floor and the ground floor of the restaurant collapsed down onto the building’s basement.

Four people are confirmed to have died, with seven described as very seriously injured and nine more seriously injured.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the Palma area.

Raul Pursnami, owner of a fashion store next to the affected premises, was quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País as saying that a loud noise accompanied the collapse. “I was leaving the premises and everything has fallen down, it’s a shame.

“Theoretically, an inspection has to be done every year. We are terribly affected; I can’t talk, they were my neighbours.”

The resort is in a busy part of Mallorca that is popular with tourists
The resort is in a busy part of Mallorca that is popular with tourists - AP
Emergency teams have set up cordons
Emergency teams have set up cordons - EPA

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, responded to the roof collapse in Majorca and pledged to provide state resources to help.

“I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma,” Mr Sanchez said on X.

The prime minister added that he had spoken to local and regional authorities, adding the government is ready to help “with all the means and troops that are necessary.”

“I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Pictures showed the injured being removed from the rubble on stretchers and people hugging nearby the scene.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident in Palma, and there are currently no reports of British nationals having been involved. We remain in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

01:14 AM BST

The search continues

Emergency teams are still searching the rubble in Palma Beach.

So far four people are dead and at least 30 are injured, including 16 who are seriously hurt.

We’re ending our live coverage of the story now – but check back here for the latest updates throughout the night.

12:06 AM BST

Police plead for quiet as they search the rubble

Emergency crews are finalising search and rescue operations and securing the area, a spokesperson for the local police told radio station RNE around midnight local time (11pm UK).

“That is why now we ask you silence because we need silence to see if we hear someone,” he said, adding that he could not rule out that someone was still trapped.

“The terrace has come down, probably due to excessive weight,” he said, adding that the causes are still being investigated.

Rescuers are sifting through the rubble
Rescuers are sifting through the rubble - EPA

11:11 PM BST

No reports of Britons killed or hurt

The Foreign Office has confirmed there are no reports of British nationals being involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident in Palma, and there are currently no reports of British nationals having been involved. We remain in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

11:10 PM BST

Two floors may have collapsed

According to local reports, both the upper floor and the ground floor of the restaurant collapsed down onto the building’s basement.

Four people are confirmed to have died, with seven described as very seriously injured and nine more seriously injured.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in the Palma area.

Raul Pursnami, owner of a fashion store next to the affected premises, was quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País as saying that a loud noise accompanied the collapse. “I was leaving the premises and everything has fallen down, it’s a shame.

“Theoretically, an inspection has to be done every year. We are terribly affected; I can’t talk, they were my neighbours.”

11:06 PM BST

Spanish PM: The government is ready to help

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has responded to the roof collapse in Majorca and pledge to provide state resources to help.

“I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma,” Mr Sanchez said on X.

The prime minister added that he had spoken to local and regional authorities, adding the government is ready to help “with all the means and troops that are necessary.”

“I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

10:49 PM BST

Area popular with German and British tourists

Palma Beach is a busy resort area of the Mallorcan capital with a large number of bars and nightclubs, popular with German and British tourists.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding the identities of those who have died.

10:47 PM BST

People ‘trapped under rubble’

Survivors are thought to be trapped under the rubble following the collapse, with emergency crews carrying out rescue operations into the night.

People hug at the scene of the incident
People hug at the scene of the incident - MJS
It is thought that people remain trapped inside the building
It is thought that people remain trapped inside the building - MJS

10:38 PM BST

First floor of beach club ‘gave way’

Local reports suggest that the first floor of the Medusa Beach Club gave way and collapsed onto the ground floor, trapping customers having dinner or drinks at the venue.

Attempts to reach victims are continuing into the night and the local police have asked people to stand back and keep noise to a minimum so that rescue workers can hear sounds from survivors who remain under the rubble.

10:33 PM BST

Accident occurred at restaurant near beach, reports say

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

The two-storey building was a restaurant near the beach, Spanish news agency EFE and other media said.

10:32 PM BST

Pictured: People removed from building on stretchers

At least 27 people are thought to have been injured
At least 27 people are thought to have been injured - Europa Press News
A person is carried from the building on a stretcher
A person is carried from the building on a stretcher - Europa Press News
Emergency services working at the scene
Emergency services working at the scene - JAIME REINA

10:29 PM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest updates on a two-storey building collapse in Majorca.

Four people are so far confirmed dead and at least another 27 are reported to be injured.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The collapse of a building on Spain’s Mallorca island leaves 4 people dead, officials say

    MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca Thursday. The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists. Spanish news agency EFE and other media said that the building was a restaurant near the beach. No cause has been given for the collapse of the building. The Associated Press

  • Building collapses in Spain's Balearic Islands, killing at least 4 people

    MADRID (Reuters) -A two-storey restaurant building collapsed on the beach in Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring 16 people in the tourism hot spot in Spain's Balearic Islands, the country's national police said. Seven people were injured "very seriously" and nine were seriously injured, emergency services said on the X social media platform. Emergency crews are finalizing search and rescue operations and securing the area, a spokesperson for the local police told radio station RNE around midnight, local time.

  • Four dead and 27 injured after Majorca building collapse at tourist hotspot

    At least four people have died and at least 27 others have been injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Majorca, authorities have said.

  • Four dead and 16 injured in Majorca building collapse

    Officials say some people could be trapped under the rubble, as rescue operations continued overnight.

  • Soccer superstar Lionel Messi expected to miss MLS game in Vancouver: Whitecaps

    VANCOUVER — The Whitecaps say Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is not expected to be in Inter Miami CF's lineup when the two clubs face off in Vancouver on Saturday.

  • CICT - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

    and we know what it takes to get your house sold for top dollar. Now is a great time to take advantage of a dynamic real estate market. Contacted a JustinHavre real estate team today and take the first steptowards your next dream home. ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours at ShopToyota.ca >> Announcer: you're watching global news "morning." >> Dallas: good thursday morning to you as we sit here at 6 o'clock. Topping

  • Toronto to vote on housing plan for major streets amid opposition

    Toronto councillors are set to decide on a plan to permit more townhouses and small apartment buildings on major streets, while some groups are pushing for a pause on the proposal. The Major Streets plan, approved by the planning and housing committee earlier this month, will be debated by the council starting today. The proposal aims to relax zoning bylaws to allow buildings up to six storeys high in various parts of the city.This long-developing plan could enable buildings with up to 30 units

  • Israel's Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress soon, Johnson says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon address a joint meeting of Congress amid heightened tension with President Joe Biden over the Israeli leader's handling of the war in Gaza. Delivering a keynote speech at the Israeli embassy's annual Independence Day reception, Johnson, the top congressional Republican and a critic of the Democratic president’s Israel policy, said it would be “a strong show of support for the Israeli government in their time of greatest need.”

  • Two Milwaukee County water parks, three outdoor pools to open for summer season

    The county will open two aquatic centers and three outdoor pools in 2024

  • Biden hosts Kenya's William Ruto for CEO summit as part of state visit

    President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit and designating the East African nation a major non-NATO ally as it prepares to deploy forces to Haiti as part of U.N.-led effort.

  • Bidens honor Kenya's first couple with a White House state dinner

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored Kenyan President William Ruto with one of the biggest state dinners ever thrown at the White House. Close to 500 guests are expected to attend the first state dinner for an African nation since 2008.

  • The collapse of a building in Palma de Mallorca leaves 4 people dead

    Four people died and several more were seriously injured on Thursday when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca, Spanish emergency authorities said. (AP Video by Carlos Herrera)

  • Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff despite back-to-back playoff appearances and steady progress

    CLEVELAND (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff won and still lost his job.

  • Exclusive-Samsung's HBM chips failing Nvidia tests due to heat and power consumption woes, sources say

    SEOUL/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics' latest high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips have yet to pass Nvidia's tests for use in the U.S. firm's AI processors due to heat and power consumption problems, three people briefed on the issues said. The problems affect Samsung's HBM3 chips, which are the fourth-generation HBM standard currently most used in graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence, as well as fifth-generation HBM3E chips that the South Korean tech giant and its rivals are bringing to market this year, they said. The reasons for Samsung failing Nvidia's tests are being reported for the first time.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Has Withering 1-Liner On Judge's Classified Docs Claim

    Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.

  • Philanthropist who gave $30M to U Manitoba condemns 'hateful' valedictory speech, university for allowing it

    The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec

  • Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight

    An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.

  • Man who tried jumping onto orca is given a fine many called a ‘joke’

    The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.

  • 'How could it have degenerated in this way?' asks father after 3 killed in Montreal brawl

    WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of the victims receiving medical care in the aftermath of a deadly fight. The father of one of three people killed in a brawl involving more than a dozen people Tuesday evening in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough says he can't understand how a fight could have degenerated to such an extent. One of the victims was 15 years old. The others were 23 and 25. Police say they knew each other, but that their conflict had nothing to do with organized crim

  • Families of Israeli hostages release video of female soldiers being captured by Hamas

    JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1