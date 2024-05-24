Four dead with people ‘trapped under rubble’ after Majorca building collapse

Emergency crews are working through the night to pull survivors from the rubble - CRONICABALEAR/SOLARPIX.COM

At least four people died and some thirty were injured after the upper floor of a bar and restaurant collapsed in the popular Mallorca tourist resort of Palma Beach.

Emergency teams including firefighters, ambulances and police arrived at the scene of the collapse at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Local reports suggested that at least one floor of the Medusa Beach Club gave way and collapsed onto the ground floor, trapping customers having dinner or drinks at the venue.

Attempts to reach victims continued into the night and the local police asked people to stand back and keep noise to a minimum so that rescue workers could hear sounds from survivors who remained under the rubble.

The Foreign Office confirmed there were no reports of British nationals being involved in the incident.

Rescue teams believe more people may be trapped under the rubble - EPA

Seven people were injured "very seriously" and nine were seriously injured, according to emergency services - CRONICABALEAR/SOLARPIX.COM

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Palma Beach is a busy resort area of the Mallorcan capital with a large number of bars and nightclubs, popular with German and British tourists.

According to local reports, both the upper floor and the ground floor of the restaurant collapsed down onto the building’s basement.

Four people are confirmed to have died, with seven described as very seriously injured and nine more seriously injured.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the Palma area.

Raul Pursnami, owner of a fashion store next to the affected premises, was quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País as saying that a loud noise accompanied the collapse. “I was leaving the premises and everything has fallen down, it’s a shame.

“Theoretically, an inspection has to be done every year. We are terribly affected; I can’t talk, they were my neighbours.”

The resort is in a busy part of Mallorca that is popular with tourists - AP

Emergency teams have set up cordons - EPA

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, responded to the roof collapse in Majorca and pledged to provide state resources to help.

“I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma,” Mr Sanchez said on X.

The prime minister added that he had spoken to local and regional authorities, adding the government is ready to help “with all the means and troops that are necessary.”

“I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Pictures showed the injured being removed from the rubble on stretchers and people hugging nearby the scene.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident in Palma, and there are currently no reports of British nationals having been involved. We remain in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

01:14 AM BST

The search continues

Emergency teams are still searching the rubble in Palma Beach.

So far four people are dead and at least 30 are injured, including 16 who are seriously hurt.

We’re ending our live coverage of the story now – but check back here for the latest updates throughout the night.

12:06 AM BST

Police plead for quiet as they search the rubble

Emergency crews are finalising search and rescue operations and securing the area, a spokesperson for the local police told radio station RNE around midnight local time (11pm UK).

“That is why now we ask you silence because we need silence to see if we hear someone,” he said, adding that he could not rule out that someone was still trapped.

“The terrace has come down, probably due to excessive weight,” he said, adding that the causes are still being investigated.

Rescuers are sifting through the rubble - EPA

11:11 PM BST

No reports of Britons killed or hurt

The Foreign Office has confirmed there are no reports of British nationals being involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident in Palma, and there are currently no reports of British nationals having been involved. We remain in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

11:10 PM BST

Two floors may have collapsed

According to local reports, both the upper floor and the ground floor of the restaurant collapsed down onto the building’s basement.

Four people are confirmed to have died, with seven described as very seriously injured and nine more seriously injured.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in the Palma area.

Raul Pursnami, owner of a fashion store next to the affected premises, was quoted by the Spanish newspaper El País as saying that a loud noise accompanied the collapse. “I was leaving the premises and everything has fallen down, it’s a shame.

“Theoretically, an inspection has to be done every year. We are terribly affected; I can’t talk, they were my neighbours.”

11:06 PM BST

Spanish PM: The government is ready to help

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has responded to the roof collapse in Majorca and pledge to provide state resources to help.

“I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma,” Mr Sanchez said on X.

The prime minister added that he had spoken to local and regional authorities, adding the government is ready to help “with all the means and troops that are necessary.”

“I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

10:49 PM BST

Area popular with German and British tourists

Palma Beach is a busy resort area of the Mallorcan capital with a large number of bars and nightclubs, popular with German and British tourists.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding the identities of those who have died.

10:47 PM BST

People ‘trapped under rubble’

Survivors are thought to be trapped under the rubble following the collapse, with emergency crews carrying out rescue operations into the night.

People hug at the scene of the incident - MJS

It is thought that people remain trapped inside the building - MJS

10:38 PM BST

First floor of beach club ‘gave way’

Local reports suggest that the first floor of the Medusa Beach Club gave way and collapsed onto the ground floor, trapping customers having dinner or drinks at the venue.

Attempts to reach victims are continuing into the night and the local police have asked people to stand back and keep noise to a minimum so that rescue workers can hear sounds from survivors who remain under the rubble.

10:33 PM BST

Accident occurred at restaurant near beach, reports say

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

The two-storey building was a restaurant near the beach, Spanish news agency EFE and other media said.

10:32 PM BST

Pictured: People removed from building on stretchers

At least 27 people are thought to have been injured - Europa Press News

A person is carried from the building on a stretcher - Europa Press News

Emergency services working at the scene - JAIME REINA

10:29 PM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest updates on a two-storey building collapse in Majorca.

Four people are so far confirmed dead and at least another 27 are reported to be injured.