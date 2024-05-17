Four dead after powerful storms slam Houston, Texas

Tom Geoghegan - BBC News
·2 min read
Houston trees downed
Fallen trees on the streets of Houston [Rex/Shutterstock]

Thunderstorms have killed four people and knocked out power to nearly a million homes and businesses in south-east Texas.

"We have a storm with 100 mph winds, the equivalent of Hurricane Ike, considerable damage downtown," said the mayor of Houston, John Whitmire.

Two deaths came from fallen trees and one from a crane blown over.

The storm has now moved on to neighbouring Louisiana with flood warnings in place for the Gulf Coast.

In Houston, traffic lights were out, office windows blown through and glass strewn across the city's streets.

Video footage from downtown shows windows and part of the roof at the Hyatt Regency blown out from the storm's strong winds, local media outlets reported. The Houston Independent School District district cancelled school on Friday following the storm.

Residents were warned to stay inside by the mayor, speaking on Thursday evening.

"Stay at home tonight. Do not go to work tomorrow, unless you're an essential worker.

"Stay home, take care of your children. Our first responders will be working around the clock."

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties heading into the evening, according to Houston's National Weather Service office.

The city was working through a backlog of emergency calls, most of them about gas leaks and downed wires, the city's fire chief said.

Nearly one million customers were without power in Texas as of late Thursday night, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

The vast majority of outages are in Harris County, which contains Houston and is home to more than 4.7 million people.

In Louisiana there are 215,000 households without power.

More than 30 million people are at risk of severe weather on Friday across parts of the Gulf Coast.

Last month, another deadly storm swept through the city when tornado Katy killed one and injured 10.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Four dead after fast-moving strong storms batter Houston

    Four people are dead after strong storms hammered the Houston area on Thursday, officials said as they warned the public to stay home.

  • Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power in Texas and Louisiana

    Nearly 1 million homes and business remained without power Friday from Texas to Louisiana after fierce thunderstorms swept hurricane-force winds through Houston, blowing windows out of downtown skyscrapers and toppling transmission towers. At least four people were killed and officials warned that electricity outages for some residents could last days. The widespread destruction brought much of Houston to a standstill as crews raced to restore power and remove uprooted trees and debris.

  • Game of the weekend: Ross County v Aberdeen

    Ross County are on course to finish above the league's bottom two places and thus be assured of another season of top-flight football. Under interim manager Don Cowie, County are two points above St Johnstone going into Sunday's final games. While Saints are away to Motherwell, the Dingwall side will be at home to Aberdeen - who themselves have an aim.

  • Texas Storms Leave 800,000 Without Power While Flights Grounded

    (Bloomberg) -- A line of dangerous storms and flooding rains rolled over the US Gulf Coast, killing at least four people and leaving more than 800,000 customers in Texas — about 6% of the total — without power while grounding hundreds of flights. Most Read from BloombergChina Attempts to End Property Crisis With Broad Rescue PackageWith a BlackRock CEO, $9 Trillion Vanguard Braces for TurbulenceUS Inflation Data Was Accidentally Released 30 Minutes EarlyPutin and Xi Vow to Step Up Fight to Count

  • Italy hit by severe flooding after heavy rain

    Emergency services used dinghies to rescue people from their homes, after a storm brought heavy rain and wind.

  • Putin says Russia wants a buffer zone in Ukraine's Kharkiv but has no plans to capture the city

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region aims to create a buffer zone but has no plans to capture the city. Putin’s comments on a trip to China were his first on the offensive launched on May 10, which opened a new front in the war and displaced thousands of Ukrainians within few days. It came hours after a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula early Friday caused power cut

  • Four dead and almost one million without power as severe storm rips through Texas

    Fast-moving storm, the second to hit Houston this month, brings wind gusts of up to 100mph

  • Scientists may have solved mystery behind Egypt's pyramids

    Scientists say the ancient wonders are likely to have been built along a now-dried up branch of the River Nile.

  • Powerful Thunderstorms Ravage Houston and Kill at Least 4

    Go Coogs X@vic4uh via ReutersFerocious thunderstorms brought chaos to Houston on Thursday, with at least four people killed and almost 1 million homes and businesses left without power as hurricane-speed winds ripped down trees and damaged buildings while torrential rains flooded the streets.Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed the fatalities at an evening briefing. He also advised workers to stay at home Friday and said school classes are also canceled. “Stay at home tonight,” Whitmire said. “

  • Floods could hit Gulf Coast after storms kill at least 4 in Houston, damage buildings and cut power for hundreds of thousands

    Storms battered Texas and Louisiana late Thursday and early Friday with destructive winds and torrential rain, leaving at least four dead, roads flooded and more than 1 million homes and businesses without power — as more floods Friday could plague parts of the Gulf Coast.

  • Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power to 900,000 homes and businesses

    HOUSTON (AP) — Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas on Thursday for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. Officials urged residents to keep off roads, as many were impassable and traffic lights were expected to be out for much of the night. “Stay at home tonight. Do not go to work tomorrow, unless you’re an essential

  • Scottie Scheffler facing four charges after being arrested by police at 2024 PGA Championship

    Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET after an incident trying to enter the golf course.

  • Severe storms bubbling on the Prairies, more expected on Friday

    Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday

  • Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov

  • ‘No Wonder They Shot Him’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation

  • ‘Bizarre’ creature — that hunts like an ‘assassin’ — discovered as new species. See it

    Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.

  • PHOTOS: Holy hail! Severe storms bring shovelable hail to Manitoba

    Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba

  • Yellowknife newcomer says his family's in the lurch while he waits for immigration papers

    When Yousef Alshayeb moved to Yellowknife, his goal was to get a job at Stanton Territorial Hospital and help fill staffing shortages in health care.Now, a year later, he's frustrated by what he feels is an arduous immigration process. He's also out of work and anxious about how he'll feed his family. Formerly a medical technician in Amman, Jordan, Alshayeb first immigrated to Ontario in October 2022 on a study permit. He said he immigrated for stability and was on track to become certified to w

  • Giant sea creature’s body washes ashore in Massachusetts — for second time, experts say

    Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.

  • 2 suspects sought in connection with archeological theft at national park: NPS

    The National Park Service is seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The incident occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park, NPS said this week while releasing stills of the suspects from a trail camera video. "In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," NPS said in a release Wednesday.