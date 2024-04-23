Four dogs, 20 cats rescued by police, animal control from vacant house in Columbus

Columbus police and animal care workers responded Monday to a house where they rescued malnourished cats and dogs that were living in squalor.

When officers arrived at the house located in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue — littered with overgrown weeds and trash-filled garbage cans in the yard and on the porch — they heard barking from inside.

Four dogs were eventually brought out by animal control workers using long poles with collars and put into vehicles.

Numerous cats, around 20, were also brought out of the house in cages by animal control officers.

A woman had dropped off some animal food at the residence at some point after animal control’s arrival.

The call for help was made by Claire O’Connor, who was walking her dogs near the house Monday morning when she heard dogs barking.

O’Connor said she’d seen the tenant leaving last Sunday in a U-Haul, with the animals apparently left behind.

O’Connor said she looked through a window in the house and was appalled at the conditions inside. She said it looked like the animals were eating the bedding and cat litter.

O’Connor said she called Columbus police, who put her in contact with animal control and she made a report.

Later, when heading to work, she saw the 72-hour notice posted on the door by animal control. She then made a post on Facebook that read, “These dogs will not (l)ive another 72 hours without water and food.”

A Columbus police officer removes two of an estimated 20 cats from a Columbus, Georgia house Monday afternoon. 04/22/2024

Amy Ellington said she saw the Facebook post, was in the area and decided to swing by the house.

She reached out to animal control and they told her it would be 72-hours after the time of the report before they could do anything.

So, she decided to call police and an officer showed up within 20 to 30 minutes.

She said the officer investigated the house and called animal control workers, who then came to the house.

Ellington said it’s a “sad situation” but it’s “heartwarming” to see the community come together to help get these animals to safety.