Four female Israeli soldier hostages released by Hamas under Gaza ceasefire

Hamas has handed over four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza, as 70 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons have reportedly been released into Egypt, in the second such exchange under a fragile ceasefire.

Karina Ariev, 20, Daniela Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19, were all stationed at an observation post on the edge of Gaza when they were abducted by Hamas fighters who overran their base during the attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. A Palestinian source told Reuters that one of the soldiers was being held by Islamic Jihad.

In a clear show of force on Saturday morning, dozens of masked and armed Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants gathered at Palestine Square in Gaza City, where Red Cross vehicles pulled up to carry out the transfer.

Hamas has handed over four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza in the second release of a fragile ceasefire (AP)

The militants set up a podium in Palestine Square where representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross signed documents confirming the handover, as thousands cheered from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women, wearing khaki-coloured military-style clothing, were walked by Hamas fighters onto the stage, where they gave thumbs-up gestures, peace signs, smiled, and waved at the crowd.

The Israeli military later confirmed the hostages had been transferred to the army and are now in Israel, where they have reunited with their parents and boarded a helicopter with them to hospital. Crowds of supporters gathered at Beilinson-Schneider Hospital, just outside of Tel Aviv, waiting for their arrival.

Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag and Daniela Gilboa – soldiers who were seized from their army base in southern Israel during the deadly 7 October, 2023, attack by Hamas (Bring Them Home)

Hamas informed mediators that female Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud will be released next Saturday, an official in the militant group told Reuters, after Israel said she should have been freed from captivity on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV reported 70 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli prisons have been released by Israel and arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Hostages Square, relatives of the Israeli captives and their supporters burst into tears, clapped, and hugged each other when the four released soldiers entered the Red Cross vehicles.

Crowds of supporters gathered at Beilinson-Schneider Hospital, just outside of Tel Aviv, waiting for the arrival of the four released Israeli soldiers (Bel Trew / The Independent)

Wielding a sign reading “we are waiting for you!” Tamar, 21 who is in the same army unit as them, told The Independent she was “thrilled” to have them home. “We are smiling from ear to ear. We have waited for this moment so long.”

In their first comments made after her release, Ms Albag’s family said: “A wave of relief and joy envelops us after 477 long, unbearable days of nerve-wracking waiting.”

Ms Ariev’s family said: “We finally got to embrace our beloved Karina, hear her voice, and see her smile that once again fills us with light.”

In Hostages Square, relatives of the captives and their supporters burst into tears, clapped, and hugged each other when the women entered the Red Cross vehicles (EPA)

Both families thanked all those who have campaigned for the hostages’ freedom and called for the release of the remaining captives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, that represents the families said their release represents “a moment of hope and triumph of spirit, while serving as a painful reminder of the urgency to bring back the 90 hostages still in Gaza”.

Family members whose loved ones remain hostages but were not included in this phase of the release celebrated the release but told The Independent they felt mixed emotions.

Palestinians gathering in Gaza City before Hamas militants handed over the four Israeli hostages on Saturday (Reuters)

Alana Zeitchik, who had six family members in total seized by Hamas on the 7 October attacks, said she was “holding on”.

Four of her captured relatives, including a cousin and her three-year-old twin daughters, were released in the last deal in November 2023. But Alana’s cousin David Cunio, 34, and his brother Ariel Cunio, 27 – both civilians – are not on the list of the first 33 to be released in the initial six-week phase. Alana is anxiously waiting to see if negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire might start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not easy. It’s like pulling nails one by one,” she said.

Hamas, meanwhile, said that a total of 200 Palestinian prisoners would be freed on Saturday as part of the exchange, including members of Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), some of whom are serving life sentences for deadly attacks in Israel.

The destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah in the Gaza Strip (AP)

Around 70 prisoners will be deported, Hamas added. A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters some of the freed prisoners would be released into Egypt. Some will stay in Egypt, while others may go to Algeria, Qatar, or Turkey.

Crowds gathered around the release point anxiously waiting for news.

Aman Nafe, the wife of the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner, Nael Barghouti, who has spent more than 40 years in Israeli jails, said that she had been told her husband was on the list to be released in the coming weeks but also that would likely be deported.

She told The Independent she was worried her husband might refuse to be part of the deal if the condition of release included being deported and removed from his home and family.

Israeli police officers gather outside the Israeli military prison Ofer ahead of the expected release of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday (Reuters)

The four Israeli soldiers released on Saturday were captured on 7 October 2023, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel taking over 250 hostages and killed more than 1,200 people. That triggered Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza, which Palestinian officials say has killed over 47,000 people and displaced more than 90 per cent of the population.

The four soldiers were taken from Nahal Oz base near the border with Gaza when Palestinian militants overran it, killing more than 60 soldiers there.

The women had all served in a unit of lookouts charged with monitoring threats along the border. A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but was not included in the list.

Following the release of the four on Saturday, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Hamas has not abided with the ceasefire agreement to release Israeli civilians first.

The militants set up a podium in Palestine Square where representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross signed documents confirming the handover, as thousands cheered from the crowd (AFP via Getty Images)

When the truce started on Sunday, three hostages held by the militants were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children.

The fragile deal – which has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory – is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group.

Additional reporting by Rateb Al-Qaissy, in Ramallah.