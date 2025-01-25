The four female Israeli soldiers released by Hamas

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read
Hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday released four Israeli female soldiers, who were exchanged for 200 Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails.

The four appeared to be in good health. They are all members of a mainly female unit of observers posted round Gaza to watch for signs of Hamas activity, and who were among 251 hostages seized during the attack on Oct. 7.

Another female soldier abducted with them is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Video of the four's abduction aired in May showed the five conscripts, pyjama-clad, stunned and, in some cases bloodied, being bound and bundled into a jeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli authorities recovered the footage from bodycams worn by the gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.

NAAMA LEVY, 20

Video of Naama Levy being shoved into a vehicle in Gaza circulated on social media within hours of her abduction.

It showed Levy, who had just begun her military service when the attack took place, bruised and cut, the seat of her trousers stained with blood, and her hands tied behind her back. She was pushed into the vehicle by a gunman while bystanders chanted "God is greatest!" in Arabic.

She pleaded: "I have friends in Palestine," footage released of her capture showed.

"We are overjoyed and moved to see Naama standing strong and returning to us," her family said in a statement, after they were reunited, adding that their hearts were with families whose loved ones were still being held in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

DANIELLA GILBOA, 20

Daniella Gilboa was wounded during the attack on Oct. 7 and was shown limping in the video showing the soldiers' capture.

She was seen last year in a video released by Hamas that showed her appealing angrily to the government to work for her release and saying she felt abandoned.

LIRI ALBAG, 19

Liri Albag was taken hostage a day and a half after beginning her military service, Israeli media reported.

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video showing her reading a message, crying and appealing for her release.

"Liri demonstrated superhuman strength and survived hell, and we are so proud of her steadfast endurance under impossible conditions," her family said in a statement.

KARINA ARIEV, 20

Just before being taken, Karina Ariev spoke briefly with her parents and sent her family a farewell message, Israeli media reported. A subsequent photo of her in captivity released by Hamas showed her with a bandaged head with what appeared to be blood stains.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our hearts are filled with immense gratitude and joy. After 477 tumultuous days of pain, worry, and endless anxiety – we finally got to embrace our beloved Karina, hear her voice, and see her smile that once again fills us with light," her family said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Editing by William Maclean, Toby Chopra and Barbara Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Israel and Hamas begin second hostage-prisoner exchange

    Four Israeli soldiers held by Hamas have been released as part of a ceasefire deal that has brought an end to 15 months of brutal fighting in Gaza.

  • Female Israeli soldiers to be freed in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners

    Hamas has released the names of four female soldiers expected to be freed on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

  • Hamas names four Israeli female soldier hostages to be freed in second swap

    CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinian militant group Hamas announced the names on Friday of four Israeli female soldier hostages to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in the second swap under the ceasefire deal in Gaza. Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, all members of a military surveillance unit posted near to Gaza when Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack occurred, would be released on Saturday, the group said. The exchange follows the release on Sunday, the ceasefire's first day, of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners, the first such exchange in more than a year.

  • Hamas names four Israeli 'women soldiers' to be freed in next swap with Israel

    Under the terms of the three-phased Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the liberation of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails during the first phase of the truce, which lasts 42 days. Hamas named on Friday four Israeli "women soldiers" held hostage since October 7 whom it plans to release from captivity in a second exchange under a ceasefire deal that has halted the Gaza war.Israel confirmed it had received the list of names.If all goes according to p

  • Middle East latest: Hamas releases 4 Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners

    Hamas militants on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers they held captive for 15 months in a planned exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in Israel. It's the second exchange since a fragile ceasefire took effect last weekend, halting the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks during which dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed while more aid flows in. In return for the four soldiers, Israel should free 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks.

  • Who are the Israelis released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire in Gaza?

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas released four young female Israeli soldiers on Saturday after more than 15 months in captivity. The release of the four comes days into a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and is part of a long and uncertain process aimed at eventually ending the war.

  • Desperate families await return of 4 female soldiers held by Hamas for 15 months

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hamas announced Friday that it would release four female soldiers held hostage for 15 months in Gaza, as part of an exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners laid out in its ceasefire agreement with Israel. An advocacy group representing the families of hostages confirmed the identities of the captive Israelis to be released on Saturday.

  • Elon Musk’s Biographer Calls Him a ‘Sociopath’ After Auschwitz Photo-Op

    Elon Musk’s biographer called him a “sociopath” after the MAGA billionaire’s 2024 visit to the Auschwitz death camp was dismissed by someone else at the event as nothing more than a “photo-op.” Musk, who has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s top allies, has faced renewed allegations of antisemitism since he made an evocative gesture while speaking after the new president’s inauguration. Some said the gesture bore an uncanny resemblance to a Nazi salute. The X owner’s visit to Auschwitz in January

  • Washington state woman is charged in the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont

    A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.

  • Well-established Indigenous tiny home company says it could've delivered shelters to Hamilton on time

    The co-founder of an Indigenous-owned, tiny home manufacturer in Brantford, Ont., says he's "utterly appalled" at the City of Hamilton's decision to order cabins for its first outdoor shelter from a different company that ended up getting them from China. Grand River Modular's chief operating officer, Matthew Jacznik, told CBC Hamilton his team had reached out to municipalities, including Hamilton, in the spring and summer to pitch their made-in-Brantford tiny homes. Their shelters are designed

  • Trump pardons DC officers convicted in death and cover up

    President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.

  • Video captures moments woman was shot in targeted incident outside Markham home

    Investigators say they believe a suspect disguised himself as a construction worker to trick the victim into going outside, where he could ambush her. CBC’s Tyreike Reid has the latest details from police.

  • Why a unionized warehouse in Quebec posed a threat to Amazon

    Last May, about 230 workers at an Amazon warehouse in Laval, Que., successfully unionized — a historic first in Canada at the retail giant.The CSN, the union that represents the workers in Laval, said workers were dissatisfied with what they described as a hectic work pace, low wages and inadequate health and safety measures.Amazon has only one other unionized workforce in North America, in Staten Island, N.Y. It was certified in 2022 but still doesn't have a contract.In Quebec, the province's s

  • French woman who stopped having sex with husband wins ruling at European court

    PARIS (Reuters) -A woman who was blamed by French courts for her divorce because she no longer had sex with her husband won an appeal in Europe's top human rights court, the court said on Thursday, reigniting a debate in France over women's rights. The French woman - identified as Ms. H.W, born in 1955 - brought her case to the European Court of Human Rights in 2021 after exhausting legal avenues in France almost a decade following the divorce. The ECHR ruled that the French courts had violated the woman's right to respect for private and family life.

  • Surveillance Footage Captures Heartbreaking Moment Injured Dog Is Abandoned on Road — Now, Police Are Seeking Driver

    The English Bulldog's eye had an ulcerated abscess and must be removed, police in DeSoto, Texas, said

  • A Chicago elementary school turned away agents they feared were from ICE. They turned out to be from the Secret Service

    Fearing federal agents asking to search a Chicago elementary school Friday morning were from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, school officials denied them entry. But it turned out they were US Secret Service agents pursuing an investigation.

  • Calif. Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Police Find 27 Dead Horses Across Several Properties

    Authorities confirmed 16 horses had been rescued, but a further four and a bull "had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect"

  • Mystery Swirls 1 Year After 3 Chiefs Fans Were Found Dead Outside: Why Friend Is Still Fighting to Be Publicly Cleared

    Key questions remain unanswered in the case of Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson. But prosecutors say, “We will not give up”

  • 'You are a monster': Former Catholic priest pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Nunavut children

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and details of sexual abuse of children, and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Eric Dejaeger, 77, entered his guilty pleas in an Iqaluit courtroom Thursday morning before Justice Faiyaz Alibhai. Dejaeger originally faced eight historical charges for sexual assaults that happened be

  • RCMP charge former CAO accused of stealing over $500K from Manitoba municipality

    A former chief administrative officer has been arrested and charged with fraud and theft after a two-year investigation into allegations she stole more than half a million dollars from the western Manitoba municipality she served, the RCMP says.Amber Fisher, 40, was fired as a Gilbert Plains CAO in late 2022 after a forensic accounting report found she had transferred about $532,000 of the municipality's money to her bank account while in office.The municipality sued her in 2023, accusing her of