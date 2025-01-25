The four female Israeli soldiers released by Hamas

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday released four Israeli female soldiers, who were exchanged for 200 Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails.

The four appeared to be in good health. They are all members of a mainly female unit of observers posted round Gaza to watch for signs of Hamas activity, and who were among 251 hostages seized during the attack on Oct. 7.

Another female soldier abducted with them is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Video of the four's abduction aired in May showed the five conscripts, pyjama-clad, stunned and, in some cases bloodied, being bound and bundled into a jeep.

Israeli authorities recovered the footage from bodycams worn by the gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.

NAAMA LEVY, 20

Video of Naama Levy being shoved into a vehicle in Gaza circulated on social media within hours of her abduction.

It showed Levy, who had just begun her military service when the attack took place, bruised and cut, the seat of her trousers stained with blood, and her hands tied behind her back. She was pushed into the vehicle by a gunman while bystanders chanted "God is greatest!" in Arabic.

She pleaded: "I have friends in Palestine," footage released of her capture showed.

"We are overjoyed and moved to see Naama standing strong and returning to us," her family said in a statement, after they were reunited, adding that their hearts were with families whose loved ones were still being held in Gaza.

DANIELLA GILBOA, 20

Daniella Gilboa was wounded during the attack on Oct. 7 and was shown limping in the video showing the soldiers' capture.

She was seen last year in a video released by Hamas that showed her appealing angrily to the government to work for her release and saying she felt abandoned.

LIRI ALBAG, 19

Liri Albag was taken hostage a day and a half after beginning her military service, Israeli media reported.

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video showing her reading a message, crying and appealing for her release.

"Liri demonstrated superhuman strength and survived hell, and we are so proud of her steadfast endurance under impossible conditions," her family said in a statement.

KARINA ARIEV, 20

Just before being taken, Karina Ariev spoke briefly with her parents and sent her family a farewell message, Israeli media reported. A subsequent photo of her in captivity released by Hamas showed her with a bandaged head with what appeared to be blood stains.

"Our hearts are filled with immense gratitude and joy. After 477 tumultuous days of pain, worry, and endless anxiety – we finally got to embrace our beloved Karina, hear her voice, and see her smile that once again fills us with light," her family said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Editing by William Maclean, Toby Chopra and Barbara Lewis)