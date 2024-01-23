Man found dead with three others in Norfolk had called 999 over mental state

Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

A man who was found dead in his house near Norwich along with three others was told to seek medical advice when he expressed concerned about his mental state in a 999 call earlier that morning, the police watchdog has revealed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Tuesday that it has launched an investigation into Norfolk constabulary’s prior contact with the man, and its failure to respond to a call before the deaths last Friday.

The force, which had referred itself to the watchdog, provisionally identified the man, woman and two young girls who died as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and Natasha Kuczynska, nine.

Announcing its investigation, the IOPC regional director, Charmaine Arbouin, said: “Norfolk constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on 19 January. During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused. He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.”

Arbouin added that an hour later the force did respond to a call from a dog walker who expressed concerns for the welfare of those inside the house.

When officers forced entry at 7.15am they found the four bodies, she confirmed.

Arbouin said: “Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.”

The IOPC said it would be making contact with the families of the deceased to explain its role. Arbouin said: “Our sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased and all those affected by this incident.”

The Norfolk police force has also referred itself to the IOPC in relation to previous contact at the address on 14 December, which was in relation to a missing person inquiry.

On Monday, the force’s chief constable, Paul Sanford, asked His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, which is already carrying out a routine inspection of Norfolk police, to conduct a “deeper review” into his force.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Postmortems carried out on Sunday found the man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.