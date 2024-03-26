Four found dead inside rural residence near Neudorf, Sask.

RCMP consider the deaths suspicious but don't believe there is a risk to the public at this time. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit is investigating after four people were found dead at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan.

Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a home at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers went to the property and found four dead adults inside.

The deaths are considered suspicious.

Police say they don't believe there's any ongoing risk to the public, and they'll issue a public alert if that changes.