Four suspects are arrested in murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor who was killed in downtown LA

Four people were arrested in connection to the May killing of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot dead as he walked a coworker to her car, police said.

Los Angeles police served warrants and arrested Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Leonel Gutierrez, 18, of Los Angeles County; and Sergio Estrada, 18, of Los Angeles County, on suspicion of murder, and arrested Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, for allegedly being an accessory to the killing, the LAPD announced Thursday.

It is unclear if the men have legal representation from jail records. The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Office for comment.

Police are investigating the activity of the Florencia 13 gang and catalytic converter thefts across the region as part of the case, law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times.

Wactor was killed in the early morning hours of May 25 as he walked to his car after a shift at a local bar near Pico Boulevard. He and a coworker came upon a group of men attempting to steal the vehicle’s converter. They shot Wactor “without provocation,” the LAPD said Thursday.

Thieves target the car parts for the precious metals inside, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium.

Just two days ago, family members and friends gathered in Los Angeles, demanding accountability for the killers.

“I’m asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward,” his mother, Scarlett Wactor, said at a news conference. “It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they’ve been captured and convicted.”

Earlier this month, police released images of the assailants fleeing the scene in an Infiniti Q50 that police said was stolen.

Those who knew Wactor remembered him fondly.

"Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others," his manager told ABC News on Thursday. "I am proud to say I was Johnny’s manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory."

The actor also appeared on shows including “Westworld,” “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds.”