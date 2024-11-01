Four girls aged 12 suffer ‘life-changing’ burn injuries in Brighton restaurant fire

The incident reportedly happened at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton (Google)

Four 12-year-old girls have suffered potentially life-changing burns after a fire broke out in a fast food restaurant.

The girls are currently in hospital after a fire on the Western Road branch of Wendy’s restaurant in Brighton on Thursday night.

Sussex Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. Users on social media reported a possible “fireworks” explosion inside the restaurant, The Argus reported, but police confirmed to The Independent that there is currently nothing to suggest fireworks were used in the incident.

No arrests have yet been made after the incident at around 8:30pm, which took place in the restaurant toilet according to Brighton and Hove Police - one of the three divisions making up Sussex Police.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday night, the force said the girls’ injuries are “considered serious” but that they “remain in a stable condition and have been taken to hospital for treatment”.

Local media reported that Western Road was temporarily closed while emergency services attended the scene, including East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Four 12-year-old girls sustained potentially life-changing burns injuries following an incident at Wendy's in Western Road, Brighton, around 8.30pm on Thursday 31 October.

“They remain in hospital at this time, and our enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1241 of 31/10.”

Wendy’s and the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment by The Independent.

