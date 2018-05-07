Four Horsewomen of MMA Members, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir Report to WWE Performance Center

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, two of the Four Horsewomen of MMA, will be joined in the WWE by their other members soon. WWE announced today that Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have reported for training at the Performance Center in Orlando. Both Duke and Shafir will move from mixed martial arts to the WWE after years spent fighting in various MMA promotions.

Shafir, known as “The Supernova from Maldova” fought under the Invicta and Light Out Promotions banners before making the move to the WWE Performance Center. She joins her fiance, NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, in Florida to hone her skills in a WWE ring.

Duke fought in the UFC from 2012 to 2016 as a bantamweight and was a member of “Team Rousey” in the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter competition in 2013.

Bringing in Duke and Shafir seems like a sign of things to come for the WWE Women’s Division. During last year’s Mae Young Classic, Rousey, Duke and Shafir were ringside to support Baszler as she took on Kairi Sane in the finals of the tournament. Although Baszler was on the losing end of that match, the story was the standoff between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley, three of WWE’s own Four Horsewomen (along with Sasha Banks.)





Baszler has since reached the top of the NXT’s Women’s Division, recently defeating Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: New Orleans to capture her first title. Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut the next night at WrestleMania 34 teaming with Kurt Angle in a mixed-tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

What does this mean for the future of the WWE Women’s Division? What is the ceiling for Duke and Shafir in the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

