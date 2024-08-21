Four incumbent judges keep seats and 7 first-timers elected to bench in South Florida

When South Floridians headed to the ballot box for Tuesday’s primary election, they likely voted for judges who will be tasked with overseeing criminal and civil proceedings in their courtrooms.

The 11 seats up for grabs in Miami-Dade’s and Broward’s circuit and county courts were all contested. In fact, four incumbents are vying to retain their seats on the bench.

Here are the election results for judges in South Florida.

Miami-Dade

Circuit Judge, Group 8: Jason Edward Bloch, a former judge

Circuit Judge, Group 29: Heloiza Correa, has practiced civil and criminal law

County Judge, Group 29: Christopher Benjamin, a state representative and private attorney who has served as a magistrate in Miami-Dade County court

County Judge, Group 31: Christopher Green, the incumbent judge appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis

Broward

Circuit Judge, Group 1: Carol-Lisa Phillips, an incumbent judge

Circuit Judge, Group 38: Stefanie C. Moon, an incumbent judge

County Judge, Group 6: Kathleen Mary “Katie” McHugh, an incumbent judge

County Judge, Group 10: Samuel Ford Stark, a criminal defense and family law attorney

County Judge, Group 16: Kathleen Mary “Kathie” Elaine Angione, a lawyer of more than 25 years

County Judge, Group 25: Corey Brian Friedman, a personal injury attorney

County Judge, Group 32: Lauren Nichole Peffer, a lawyer and animal rights advocate.

Miami Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.