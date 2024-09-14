Four ISIS leaders killed in Aug. 29 raid in Iraq, says US military

Four ISIS leaders were killed as part of a U.S.-Iraqi raid in Western Iraq on Aug. 29 that killed 14 operatives, the U.S. military said on Friday.

The U.S. disclosed the operation in August; it also injured seven military personnel.

On Friday, U.S. Central Command said it was able to now confirm the deaths of several ISIS leaders, including Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, who was responsible for all operations in Iraq.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Four ISIS leaders killed in Aug. 29 raid in Iraq, says US military