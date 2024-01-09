Four keys to address California's retail theft crisis from select committee

Several dozen Southern California city leaders gathered on the west steps of the State Capitol Tuesday morning to lobby state lawmakers to do more to address the rise in organized retail theft in the Golden State. "Shoppers feel threatened," said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gould, president of the California Contract Cities Association. The team of leaders was described as being on a "legislative journey" to push for support of proposed Assembly Bills 1772 and 1787. At the same time, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, the chair of the Assembly's Select Committee on Retail Theft highlighted four recommendations on retail theft from the committee's work. Mike TeSelle reports.