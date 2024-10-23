Four killed and 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace firm

Ambulances line the streets outside the Turkish aerospace firm Tusas after four were killed in what Ankara called a terror attack (REUTERS)

Four people have been killed and 14 wounded in an attack on an aerospace firm near the Turkish capital of Ankara, the government said.

Two attackers were killed in the attack after witnesses heard gunfire and an explosion at the site, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a car park, as well as attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the Tusas Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have three martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” Mr Yerlikaya said.

The cause of the blast and the identity of the attackers remain unclear. No group had claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A taxi reportedly used by the attackers is towed away following reports of gunfire and explosions (Getty Images)

Witnesses said employees inside the building were taken by authorities to shelters and no one was permitted to leave for a few hours.

They said the blasts they heard may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.

Tusas is Turkey’s largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country’s first fighter jet, Kaan.

The firm is owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government and employs more than 10,000 people.

The blast occurred as an important trade fair for the defence and aerospace industries was taking place in Istanbul, which was visited this week by Ukraine’s top diplomat.

Turkish armed police walk nearby the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries following an attack on the site (AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey’s defence sector, which is known for making Bayraktar drones, accounts for nearly 80% of the country’s export revenues, with revenues thought to exceed $10.2bn in 2023.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a Brics conference in the Russian city of Kazan, condemned the attack and accepted Putin’s condolences.

Nato, the United States and the European Union also condemned the attack. Mark Rutte said the alliance would stand by Turkey.

Erdogan said: “We have four martyrs. We have 14 wounded. I condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish mercy on our martyrs.”