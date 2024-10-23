Four killed and 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace firm

Alexander Butler
·2 min read
Ambulances line the streets outside the Turkish aerospace firm Tusas after four were killed in what Ankara called a terror attack (REUTERS)
Ambulances line the streets outside the Turkish aerospace firm Tusas after four were killed in what Ankara called a terror attack (REUTERS)

Four people have been killed and 14 wounded in an attack on an aerospace firm near the Turkish capital of Ankara, the government said.

Two attackers were killed in the attack after witnesses heard gunfire and an explosion at the site, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a car park, as well as attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the Tusas Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have three martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” Mr Yerlikaya said.

The cause of the blast and the identity of the attackers remain unclear. No group had claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A taxi reportedly used by the attackers is towed away following reports of gunfire and explosions (Getty Images)
A taxi reportedly used by the attackers is towed away following reports of gunfire and explosions (Getty Images)

Witnesses said employees inside the building were taken by authorities to shelters and no one was permitted to leave for a few hours.

They said the blasts they heard may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.

Tusas is Turkey’s largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country’s first fighter jet, Kaan.

The firm is owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government and employs more than 10,000 people.

The blast occurred as an important trade fair for the defence and aerospace industries was taking place in Istanbul, which was visited this week by Ukraine’s top diplomat.

Turkish armed police walk nearby the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries following an attack on the site (AFP via Getty Images)
Turkish armed police walk nearby the gate of the Turkish Aerospace Industries following an attack on the site (AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey’s defence sector, which is known for making Bayraktar drones, accounts for nearly 80% of the country’s export revenues, with revenues thought to exceed $10.2bn in 2023.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a Brics conference in the Russian city of Kazan, condemned the attack and accepted Putin’s condolences.

Nato, the United States and the European Union also condemned the attack. Mark Rutte said the alliance would stand by Turkey.

Erdogan said: “We have four martyrs. We have 14 wounded. I condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish mercy on our martyrs.”

Latest Stories

  • Barack Obama Trolls Trump With A 'Little' Reminder That's Bound To Get Under His Skin

    The former president mocked his successor as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail

    It shows the historic nature of this presidential election, said Harry Enten.

  • Kristi Noem's X Post About Barack Obama Just Begs For Wisecracks

    The South Dakota governor had her thoughts about the former president thrown back in her face.

  • Mark Cuban Flags 'Revolting' Trump Comment That 'Truly Pisses Me Off'

    The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."

  • Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious

    The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.

  • Trump said of murdered soldier ‘it doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f****** Mexican,’ report says

    The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic

  • James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction: ‘I’m Doubling Down On That’

    The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.

  • Trump Responds To Voter's Question About Schools With A Bunch Of Utter Nonsense

    "No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.

  • Iran strike will show your force, Israel's defence chief tells pilots

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Air Force crews on Wednesday that after striking in Iran, the world will understand Israel's might and its enemies will learn a lesson, according to a video and an X post published by his office. Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1, Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months. "After we attack in Iran, they will understand in Israel and elsewhere what your preparations have included," Gallant told the crews in the video, which his office said was filmed at Hatzerim Air Base.

  • Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won

    Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Tuesday that she is not only prepared for the possibility of her own victory in next month’s election, but that she’s ready to react should her opponent prematurely declare his own win.Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim VictoryThe Democratic presidential nominee told NBC News that her team has “the resources and the expertise and the focus” to challenge former President Donald Trump should he try to subvert the election—again.R

  • Charlamagne Tha God Cracks Up as Lara Trump Says Donald’s Not Racist

    Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president

  • Trump slams ‘jerk’ Obama as former president campaigns for Harris

    Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at former President Obama, who has aggressively hit the campaign trail in support of Vice President Harris in battleground states. “I think he’s a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days,” Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina. “Over the…

  • Watch Tulsi Gabbard Do The Inevitable With Donald Trump At Her Side

    "It is because of my love for our country," the former Democratic congresswoman explained.

  • Trump Team Compiling List of ‘Banned’ Staffers

    The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i

  • I watched Trump’s audience leave a rally early while he ranted about migrants. The spectacle is over

    Even Trump's most loyal followers are getting bored of the outrage, John Bowden reports from Greenville

  • Laura Loomer Sues Bill Maher for $150M Over Trump Sex Joke

    Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

    Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.

  • Judge who tossed Trump's classified docs case on list of proposed candidates for attorney general

    A proposed personnel roster circulating within Donald Trump's campaign and transition operation lists Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who threw out Trump's classified documents case, as a possible candidate for attorney general, multiple sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News. Cannon's name appears on a document reviewed by ABC News titled "Transition Planning: Legal Principals," which lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices, as well as proposed candidates for the top legal positions within multiple government agencies, should Trump be reelected.

  • NATO, U.S. warn North Korea against sending troops to Ukraine

    STORY: The head of NATO on Tuesday warned that the transfer of North Korean troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine would be what he called a significant escalation."If they would be sending troops to Ukraine, that would mark a significant escalation. That would really be important."Secretary-General Mark Rutte was in Estonia for meetings with the NATO members, and said he didn't yet have confirmation Pyongyang had deployed soldiers to assist Moscow's fight.It's the latest warning that North Korea may soon step directly or indirectly into the conflict on the side of Russia.Here's the UK defense minister speaking in Parliament on Tuesday:"It is now highly likely that the transfer of hundreds of combat troops from North Korea to Russia has begun."The Kremlin on Monday declined to directly answer a question on whether North Korean troops were going to fight in Ukraine.A Kremlin spokesman said Moscow's cooperation with Pyongyang was not directed against third countries.It's been more than two years since Russian forces stormed into Ukraine in what Moscow called a "special military operation."But tenacious defenders armed with Western weaponry drove back the initial onslaught...And what appeared intended to be a quick conquest turned into a long and bloody war.Moscow has been forced to supplement its military with new conscripts to sustain the fight.The latest reports suggest it may now be looking beyond its own borders for soldiers.South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training at military bases and that they were likely to be deployed for combat in Ukraine.And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Pyongyang of preparing to send as many as 12,000 soldiers to Russia.UPSOUND WOOD: "In its failure to overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government, Russia is seeking to expand the conflict."The U.S. deputy envoy to the United Nations told the Security Council on Monday it had seen reports that North Korean soldiers could soon join the fight."If true, this marks a dangerous and highly concerning development."The notion of North Korea soldiers fighting a Russian war on European soil prompted this response from the president of Finland:"Well, I think we're just seeing how desperate Russia is. I mean, pose the question to anyone in the world: Would you like to have North Korean soldiers fighting on your side? And the answer is probably no."South Korea's deputy national security adviser on Tuesday said Seoul would consider countermeasures, which could mean directly supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv, in response to closer military ties between Russia and North Korea.

  • 'This is our land, we deserve it': Dozens of Israelis planning to cross border and settle in Gaza

    As the sun beats down on us near Kibbutz Be'eri in Israel, Avi looks out towards the place he really wants to live. As if on cue, there is a boom as another shell is fired into Gaza from a nearby gun emplacement. Around us are dozens and dozens of Israelis who are keen to get into Gaza and claim the land as their own.