Four killed and dozens injured in Alabama mass shooting

Four people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a shooting in a busy nightlife spot in Birmingham, Alabama, police say.

“Dozens of gunshot victims” were reported following the shooting on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Up to 21 were injured after a gunman opened fire shortly after 11pm, according to police officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Four people were left with “life threatening injuries”, Fitzgerald said according to AL.com.

Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene when police arrived, while other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, WBMA-TV said.

Police did not make any immediate arrests.

Investigators currently believed there were multiple shooters, who fired shots on a group of people outside on the street.

It is unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting or if the assailants were on foot.

Police are also assessing whether a ‘switch’ was used - a device allowing a gun to act as an automatic weapon.

Fitzgerald told WBMA: "We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning."

He added: “These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality.

“Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week: we’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets.”

The Five Points South area is often very busy on Saturday evenings and is known for its bars and entertainment venues.

Birmingham Police Department has not immediately responded to a request from The Independent for further detail.

The US has suffered more than 400 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.