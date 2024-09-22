Four killed in mass shooting near Alabama university

Four people were shot dead and dozens left injured after multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd in the streets of Birmingham, Alabama, near the city’s university.

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people” in the Five Points South district of Birmingham just after 11pm local time, police officer Truman Fitzgerald told local media.

The Five Points South area of Birmingham has numerous entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and often is crowded on Saturday nights.

Officers found two adult males and one adult female who was unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, Fitzgerald said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim died at a local hospital, he added.

Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting with at least four sustaining life-threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said.

The others had “various injuries”, he added.

Birmingham Police respond to the shooting

Police have not got anyone in custody over the shooting, Fitzman said, urging the public to provide any information that could help the investigation.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Fire rescue services were at the scene Saturday night and had cordoned off the area.

This year, there have been at least 403 mass shootings - defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded - across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

At least 12,416 people have been killed in firearms violence this year in the United States, according to the GVA.