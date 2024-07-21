Four men killed in car crash near Cheltenham

Police said they were working to identify the men and notify their next of kin.

Police said they were working to identify the men and notify their next of kin. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Four men have died in a car crash on the A436 in Gloucestershire.

Officers discovered a black Renault Clio that had left the road and collided with a tree in Ullenwood, near Cheltenham, shortly before 2am on Sunday, Gloucestershire police said.

“Urgent work has been ongoing to identify all of those involved and notify their next of kin,” they added.

The road remained closed in both directions between the A417 Air Balloon roundabout and Severn Springs while a collision investigation took place.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dashcam footage is asked to contact the police via an online form, quoting “incident 52 of 21 July”.