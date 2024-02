CBC

Sharing Knowledge: An invitation to all local East African communities. (Lianne Sabourin/CBC)When Hagir Sail found herself facing nearly $2,000 in unpaid traffic fines, she knew exactly how to find the money.She called six friends, each of them pledged to put $500 a month into a collective savings pot, and as the organizer, she then took the first of six monthly payouts.It's an example of a saving and credit system that's become common in some cultural communities."It's one of these incredible t