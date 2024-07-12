Four migrants die crossing Channel

The French coastguard confirmed that four died after the dinghy they were travelling in capsized crossing the channel - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Four people have died after their dinghy capsized as they attempted to cross the Channel, according to the French coastguard.

At least 50 migrants are said to have been rescued after their small boat got into difficulty after leaving the north French coast. British sources confirmed there had been an incident.

Four migrants were reported to have been pulled unconscious from the water and could not be resuscitated by the emergency services who came to assist them, according to La Voix du Nord newspaper.

Their deaths were reported shortly after 7am on Friday. At the same time, it said emergency services had also been deployed to the port of Boulogne where some of the rescued migrants were taken.

At approximately 8am, around 20 migrants wrapped in survival blankets were sheltered in Capécure, near the quay in Boulogne. A rescue operation was still ongoing.

It follows the deaths of five migrants including a woman and a seven year old girl on April 23 when they were crushed in a dinghy carrying 112 people leaving a beach in northern France.

Latest Home Office figures show 419 people made the journey across the Channel from France to the UK in six boats on Tuesday.