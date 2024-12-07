Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by bus in Tipton

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands.

Officers are seeking dash cam footage of the incident which happened shortly before 4.55pm on Friday in High Street, Tipton, in Sandwell.

"The boy was found with serious injuries and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time and we'll be doing all we can to support them. We know how very sad this will be for everyone.

"The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries.

"We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers.

"We're particularly after any dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries into exactly what happened."

