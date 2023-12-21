Advertisement

Four-year-old boy dies in Hackney stabbing

Ewan Somerville
A four-year-old boy has died after suffering knife injuries at an address in Hackney.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

