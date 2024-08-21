Mother and three children who died in Bradford house fire named

A mother and her three children who died in a house fire in Bradford have been named by West Yorkshire Police, with the force adding that the man arrested on suspicion of murder is in a critical condition in hospital.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The police believe the incident was “domestic related”.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater said: “Whilst inquiries are at their early stages, we believe that the fire was started deliberately and this incident was domestic related.

“Detectives from our homicide and major inquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire.

The scene in Westbury Road, Bradford, following the fatal fire (Peter Byrne/PA)

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family and my neighbourhood officers are in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Westbury Road area at the time of the incident, who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the family, their friends and the community at this sad time.”

Officers were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road just after 2am on Wednesday.

People left flowers at the police cordon that afternoon.

A message with one bunch said: “I love you all, all this world and more. I will miss you forever. Miss you my beautiful angels.”

Lindsey Pearson, who lives around the corner from the house with her daughter and son-in-law, described the “upset” over the incident.

She said: “We looked out of the window and just saw a big flame. The sky was just lit up. It was like thunder and lightning.”

Ms Pearson said she left the house with her son-in-law and was met with police.

“They were saying there’s people inside, it’s a house fire,” she said. “They wouldn’t let us through, which you can understand but we just wanted to help.

“It’s absolutely terrible. Everybody was just so upset.”

Tracy Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire wrote on X: “The deaths of Bryonie Gawith and children Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle following a house fire in Bradford early this morning are heartbreaking.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone across West Yorkshire, are with their family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 107 of August 21, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity.