Christmas Eve reveller in life-threatening condition and three injured by driver who rammed car into crowd after nightclub row

One person was seriously injured in the incident on Shaftesbury Avenue in Covent Garden, central London - Gonzalo Azumendi/Stone RF

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured by a car which was driven onto a pavement following a row in a nightclub.

One person is in a life-threatening condition after the incident in central London in the early hours of Christmas Day, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesman for the Met said the suspect had got into a row in a nightclub “prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement” on Shaftesbury Avenue in the West End. The force said it was not terror-related.

Blood and items of clothing including a jacket, shoes and a hat are strewn across the pavement in front of a Caffe Concerto.

A police cordon stretches between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables.

Dept Asst Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

“It is believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement. This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.”

Uniformed police officers were on duty outside the three-story block of flats, with forensic experts present, and a tent set up at the rear of the building.

Tributes have been made on social media paying tribute to the man who died.

One wrote: “RIP, thoughts are with you all.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this! Sending love to all the family.”

One person wrote: “RIP bro gonna miss you so much xx.”

And another said: “RIP mate, thoughts are with everyone at this sad time x.”

The nightclub where the altercation which preceded the car collision took place appears to have been the Windmill, on Great Windmill Street in Soho.

On Wednesday the club was cordoned off by police tape as forensic officers worked outside.

The venue, which bills itself as a restaurant, cabaret and nightclub and stays open until 5am, was closed on Christmas Day in line with its festive opening times.

Following a £10 million refurbishment, the Windmill reopened in 2021.