Four people injured during stabbing at bar near Pima and McDowell roads in Scottsdale

ABC News

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending felony charges against a fundraising committee aligned with former President Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to improperly line the pockets of a Trump-endorsed candidate who unsuccessfully challenged a powerful Republican critic of the former president. In a series of reports shared Friday with district attorneys' offices in the state, the bipartisan ethics panel laid out evidence of an alleged scheme to direct funds to the campaign of Adam Steen, a Trump-endorsed Republican who in 2022 unsuccessfully ran to unseat Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state. Vos, who once likened Trump to the iceberg that sank the Titanic, ultimately defeated Steen by a narrow margin.