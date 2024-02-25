Advertisement

Four people injured during stabbing at bar near Pima and McDowell roads in Scottsdale

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

Four people are hurt after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Scottsdale. Scottsdale police say they were called to the Playa Bar near Pima and McDowell roads just after 1 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found that four adults had been stabbed.