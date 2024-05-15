Four people killed in multi-vehicle crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

Four people were killed in a Tuesday morning crash involving a pickup truck and two SUVs, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

Both a 2018 Chevrolet pickup and a 2022 Nissan Murano SUV were driving south on U.S. 21, according to Glover. That’s close to Exit 145 on Interstate 26.

Near the intersection with Waterspring Road, a 2022 Audi Q5 SUV that was heading north on U.S. 21 collided with the Nissan, Glover said. The Chevy then hit the Nissan, according to Glover.

There were two people in both the Nissan as well as the Audi, and all four died at the scene, Glover said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

Glover said the driver was the only person in the Chevy, and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the initial collision between the SUVs was not available, but Glover said the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 322 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 15 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.