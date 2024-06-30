Four people rescued from house fire in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire extended to another building.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire extended to another building.
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered around if Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
The former GOP lawmaker wasn't having it with David Urban's attempt to clown him for backing Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath
UPDATED with Stone comment: After an outpouring of concern from Hollywood notables prompted by Joe Biden’s performance in the first 2024 presidential debate, Sharon Stone offered a counterpoint today in a video she posted to Instagram. “I’ve been thinking a lot about last night’s debate,” Stone says to the camera from the passenger seat of …
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergBiden's Defiance Has Democrats Fearing They'll Lose White HouseGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyChinese Golf Carts Surging Into US Prompt Pleas for 100% TariffBiden Asks Donors to Stick With Him After Disastrous DebateThe Que
Coronation Street spoilers as Roy Cropper will be conned by his nearest and dearest in new scenes.
Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns