Four people rushed to hospital after 'malfunction' on funfair ride at Lambeth Country Show

Four people have been injured after a "malfunction" on a funfair ride in south London.

Lambeth Council confirmed the "serious incident" at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park.

A spokesperson said: "The incident was report at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

"Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

"The situation is being closely monitored. The area around the ride is secure and the funfair has been closed.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the malfunction.

"Additional safety inspections are being carried out on all rides and attractions at the show.

"We thank the emergency services for their swift response and dedication. The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our top priority."

