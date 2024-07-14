Four people wounded in car ramming attack in central Israel

STORY: Four people were wounded when a suspected attacker rammed into a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

The suspect, who police believe to be a resident of east Jerusalem, was shot and "neutralized" by security forces at the scene:

Central district commander Avi Biton:

"You can see behind me the site of the ramming attack, a terrorist drove this vehicle here, a Toyota, arrived and committed a ramming attack. To our great sorrow he severely injured three and critically injured one other. I wish a quick recovery to the wounded here, on behalf of the police and I think on behalf of the whole public."

Police said they were searching the area, near the city of Ramle, for possible accomplices.

Violence has increased in Israel over the course of its military campaign in Gaza against Hamas, which attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in the cross-border raid, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has retaliated with military action in Gaza that has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, medical authorities in Gaza say.

Senior Hamas officials said Sunday the group has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks in Cairo and Doha after intensified weekend Israeli attacks in Gaza which have left more than a hundred people dead.