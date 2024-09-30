Four police officers face misconduct hearings for failing to stop serial rapist David Carrick

David Carrick was unmasked as one of Britain’s worst sex offenders last year for more than 70 sex attacks

Four police officers are facing misconduct hearings after they failed to stop serial rapist police officer David Carrick.

The four officers and a police staff member missed chances to investigate a litany of complaints made against Carrick, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has found.

Carrick, who worked for the Metropolitan Police, was unmasked as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders and convicted of crimes against 12 women over 17 years. He is currently serving at least 30 years behind bars for carrying out more than 70 sex attacks.

In July 2023, the watchdog announced four independent investigations into what actions were taken by the Met after four reports of serious offending were made against Carrick between 2002 and 2021, while he was a serving officer.

Carrick was arrested in October 2021 and subsequently jailed in February 2023.

The IOPC said a detective sergeant would face a gross misconduct hearing, meaning he could be sacked. The other three officers and a staff member will face misconduct hearings for alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour, all relating to failing to progress misconduct investigations against Carrick.

The arrest of David Carrick captured on body cam footage issued by Hertfordshire Police - Hertfordshire Police

Mel Palmer, the IOPC regional director, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with all of the women who were victims of this serial predator.

“Our investigations into alleged failures to investigate reports made against David Carrick were comprehensive and identified several missed opportunities to pursue misconduct investigations against him.

“In all cases, we identified that officers failed to properly explore, investigate or oversee the misconduct investigations against Carrick, who never faced any disciplinary proceedings despite being the subject of serious criminal allegations on multiple occasions.

“Had these matters been progressed appropriately, Carrick may have potentially faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the force well before he was eventually arrested.

“Four officers and a member of police staff will now face disciplinary proceedings, including one officer who will face a gross misconduct hearing, while two more former officers would have faced disciplinary meetings had they not retired from the force.”