Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat a month ago doing well, keepers say

Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat are doing well, with their personalities now beginning to develop, keepers say.

The four-week-old cubs are Amur tigers, which are one of the most endangered animals in the world, with only around 450 remaining in the wild.

They were born to mother Yana and father Red, both nine years old, at Longleat safari park in Wiltshire, in May.

One the park’s four rare Amur tiger cubs (Ian Turner/PA)

Their births accounted for half of all successful Amur tigers born in Europe so far this year, and more than a quarter of births across Europe in the previous two years.

Caleb Hall, of Longleat, said: “They are doing really well, as is mum. We still have to feed Yana a bit more because she’s extra hungry having to feed the four little cubs but it’s all going well.

“The cubs are developing so quickly. They’ve got their eyes open now and they’re starting to formulate what they see and what they hear, so they’ll start looking in the direction of sound.

“They’ve started to walk around a little bit more and tire Yana out a bit more, she has to keep an eye on them now and if they leave the box, she has to go and bring them back.

“They’re starting to get to that age where they want to explore.

“I think in the next couple of weeks they’ll start wanting to try food as well.”

The four rare Amur tiger cubs with their mother, Yana (Ian Turner/PA)

Mr Hall said the cubs would have their first vaccinations at eight weeks, followed by their second vaccinations when they reach 12-weeks old.

“Hopefully they’ll start to wander outside for the first time when they’re three-months-old,” he added.

Carnivore keeper Kayleigh Smith said the cubs were beginning to develop their own personalities, with one keen to explore and others who prefer to hide away.

“Because the cubs are getting to the four-week old stage, Yana is being able to take a bit of a step back with the care,” she added.

“So she is feeding them really regularly which is really great for us to see.

“She’s managing to feed them for an hour or so then she manages to give herself a break, she’s quite happy they will just roam in the box while she takes herself outside and has a lay down.”

One of the park’s four rare Amur tiger cubs being groomed by its mother, Yana (Ian Turner/PA)

The cubs are Yana’s second litter, as she gave birth to two cubs called Rusty and Yuki in 2019.

They are expected to go into the main paddock at Longleat in late summer.

Amur tigers, which are native to the far east of Russia, are the largest of the big cats and can weigh up to 300kg.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, due to hunting and logging. It is believed the population fell as low as just 20 to 30 animals at one stage.