Four Royals fans were hospitalized for heat illness in scorching Thursday game, KCFD says

Four people were taken to hospitals after suffering symptoms of heat exhaustion at a Kansas City Royals home game Thursday.

Ambulance crews were called to transport the fans from Kauffman Stadium to hospitals where they received treatment for heat-related issues, said Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Fire Department.

Hopkins said that while KCFD works onsite at Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs games, the Royals organization provide their own internal medical staff for fans inside the stadium.

“So we just show up — they call us if they need us — and we send an ambulance out to pick them up,” Hopkins said.

The age and genders of those who left the game with heat illness was not provided. One person was taken to a hospital as early as the first inning.

Temperatures hovered in the low to mid 90-degrees Thursday. A heat index of 99 degrees was recorded by the National Weather Service 10 minutes before the first pitch.

Near the time the Royals secured a walk-off double to defeat the New York Yankees 4-3, the heat index was just one degree cooler, at 98 degrees.

Ways to fight the heat at The K

Inside Kauffman Stadium, there is no restriction on the number of 1-liter or smaller clear plastic bottles of water or sports drinks fans can bring inside. The drinks cannot be frozen, though.

Water Monsters — 125-gallon ice cold water containers — and water fountains are located throughout the stadium to help fans stay hydrated.

Misting fans can be found at three spots throughout the stadium’s Plaza Level: in the Price Chopper Gate B entrance, the Outfield Lodge across from Rivals, and in the Centerfield area near Mini-golf, where a giant misting fan sits near a Water Monster.

Shady areas to catch a break from the sun can be found near Rivals Sports bar in Right Field, The Craft and Draft on the Loge Level, and the Dugout Concourses behind sections 118 and 236, among others. The Royals Hall of Fame building is air conditioned.

Hopkins said paramedics advise people to be weather aware and stay hydrated.

“If you know you’re going to be doing an outdoor activity the next day, you really need to hydrate the night before and the day of,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said wearing a thin long-sleeve shirt to protect your skin from the sun will do more good than having bare skin exposed to the sun for extended periods of time.

“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke tend to affect the younger kids and elderly first, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on kids and checking on your elderly parents and grandparents,” he said.