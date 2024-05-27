The ‘Four Seasons Orlando’ Baby Made it to Four Seasons Orlando! See the Exclusive Photos from Her Trip

The family of the one year old who's being compared to 'The Boss Baby' for her viral moment on TikTok exclusively shared photos with PEOPLE from their big trip

Victoria Angela Photography

One-year-old Kate Wise, otherwise known as the “Four Seasons Orlando” baby, has officially made it to her dream vacation destination!

Earlier this month, a viral TikTok video featuring Kate garnered almost 50 million views, and over 5 million likes. In the clip, Kate's mom and dad, Bailey and William Wise, ask their two daughters about an upcoming trip.

“I have a question for everybody: Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” Bailey, 34, asks. Almost immediately, baby Kate shoots her hand up, one finger adorably raised, and exclaims “Me!” Her older sister, Madelyn, 4, chimes in too.

Related: Family of TikTok’s ‘Four Seasons Orlando’ Baby Reveals Story Behind One Year Old's Viral Moment (Exclusive)

Victoria Angela Photography

Baby Kate's apparent understanding of the question and poised way in which she delivered her vote on the vacation, shocked viewers — and earned her the highly anticipated trip!

PEOPLE can exclusively share photos from the Wise family’s vacation to the Four Seasons Orlando. Kate’s parents and aunt Stephanie, who posted the video to Tiktok, also spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the vacation to share their itinerary.

Since it’s so hot in Orlando right now, Bailey said her family wasn’t planning on going to Disney World, which is immediately adjacent to the resort. Instead, the Four Seasons has several Disney-themed activities to please baby Kate.

Victoria Angela Photography

“My kids love the characters and they're at the point where they're not even as intrigued by the rides, they're more engaged with the characters, so that's what they enjoy doing,” she said. “There's a character brunch there, so it's like a Goofy and Pals [event].”

Along with the characters, there are plenty of water activities that Bailey said they were looking forward to ahead of the trip.

“The pool is awesome. My older daughter Madelyn is excited because she's finally tall enough to go down the water slide,” she added.

Victoria Angela Photography

Kate also takes a page from her older sister's book: her favorite part of the Four Seasons Orlando is “the lazy river,” Will said, adding that “she likes pools.”

Despite being just one year old, the young TikTok sensation has been to the resort before. Prior to this trip, Kate’s family opened up about how her perfectly executed response may also have to do with her memories of their past visits there.



Related: Gordon Ramsay Shares Plans to Take Son Oscar, 5, to Disney This Summer – But He Won’t Go on Rides (Exclusive)

Victoria Angela Photography

After Kate's video went viral, several TikTok users compared her to the secret agent "Boss Baby" from the animated movies of the same name. In that vein, many were also left wondering, is she actually what commenters dubbed a "fully conscious" genius baby, or is “me” perhaps just a favorite word from her typical tot vocabulary?

“It's kind of the middle,” Kate’s dad explained. “She won't say ‘me!’ to everything . . . It legitimately has to be something she recognizes and wants to do. She's been to the Four Seasons before. She does recognize certain things and she does [say] ‘me!’”

"She certainly is smart," Bailey adds. “I don't think we realized maybe the degree of it and obviously the magnitude that the internet is taking with it. But she is vocal."

In fact, “pointing her finger was how she first started communicating,” the mom of two shares. Along with “mama” and “dada,” she can say a handful of harder words like her favorite foods: blueberries, bananas and olives, to name a few.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.