Four signs a wicked winter is ahead or just popular lore?

Fall is here, and that can only mean one thing: colder days are coming. But just how chilly will the winter be? Are there ways to predict the future, outside of traditional weather forecasting?

In the video above, Nathan Coleman discusses popular lore, including:

High wasp nests indicating a lot of snow ahead

The higher the pine cones, the worse the winter season may be

Using the markings on a wooly bear caterpillar to determine the temperature in the weeks to come

The more insects and rodents in your home, the worse the winter will be

Do you believe in legends?

