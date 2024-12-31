Four to stand trial for murder of man in flat

Four people are to stand trial charged with the murder of a man at his home in Dundee.

Barry Murray, 44, Scott Henderson, 40, Brian Millar, 28, and Carri Jane Stewart, 43, are accused of attacking Steven Hutton at the flat on 30 March.

Prosecutors allege Mr Hutton, 43, was repeatedly hit on the head and body with a hammer as well as struck with a knife and screwdriver or similar items.

Lawyers for the four pleaded not guilty on their behalf and the trial is scheduled to begin in November next year in Glasgow.

It is alleged that the accused forced entry to the property in the city's Charleston Road.

The murder charge states Mr Hutton was so badly injured that he died the next day at the city's Ninewells Hospital.

The accusation in connection with Ms Stewart claims the crime was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

All four face separate allegations of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The charge involves claims of washing clothes said to have been worn at the flat.