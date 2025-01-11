Four taken to hospital, others escape after fire breaks out in Halifax-area home

HALIFAX — A 40-year-old man and three young children were taken to a Halifax-area hospital after they were rescued from a house fire that broke out earlier today in Lower Sackville.

RCMP say the fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. from Riverside Drive, where a 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child managed to flee the burning home.

The Mounties say they were not injured.

Police say the 40-year-old man was rescued by a neighbour, but he was listed in critical condition in hospital.

Firefighters rescued the three other children — ages five, six and nine years old — but there was no word on their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the province's fire marshal has been called in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press