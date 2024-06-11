Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

Four US university tutors are recovering in hospital after they were stabbed by an unknown assailant at a public park in China.

The Iowa Cornell College instructors were injured in a "serious incident" during a daytime visit to the park in Jilin province, northern China, a college statement said.

Iowa Representative Adam Zabner said his brother, David, was one of the four injured in the incident, which he described as a stabbing.

He said the group had been visiting a local temple on Monday when they were attacked by a man with a knife.

Mr Zabner said his brother had been stabbed in the arm and was recovering in hospital.

"He has not yet been released this morning but he's doing ok," he told CBS News.

A US State Department spokesperson told the BBC they were aware of reports of a stabbing incident in Jilin, but could not provide more information.

Cornell College said the four instructors had been teaching "as part of a partnership with a university in China". The group had been accompanied by a member of that university at the time of their visit to the park on Monday.

Chinese authorities are yet to respond on the incident, however images of the aftermath have been shared on Chinese social media.

Images circulating appear to show at least three people bleeding and lying on the ground.