Four Vietnamese people smugglers arrested after advertising on Facebook

Four Vietnamese nationals have been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) after investigating smugglers advertising small boat crossings on Facebook.

Investigators in a joint UK-French operation allege that the group shared posts aimed at the Vietnamese community, with migrants charged up to £15,500 each to make the illegal crossing to Britain.

The officers arrested a 23-year-old woman at an address in Heathfield Road in Croydon, south London, a 64-year-old man at an address in Abinger Grove, London and a man, 34, in Grasmere Street, Leicester on Monday, the NCA said.

They were held on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and were later questioned.

All three were charged and appeared at Croydon magistrates court on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old is accused of acting as a driver who collected migrants from the south coast and brought them to an address in London.

A fourth individual, a 25-year-old man, was also arrested at the same Heathfield Road address in Croydon on Monday on a warrant issued by French authorities.

He will now face extradition proceedings after he was allegedly involved in people smuggling and drug offences.

A further 12 individuals suspected of being linked to the same group were also arrested in France.

The network was involved in drug smuggling, money laundering and sexual and labour exploitation, Europol said.

In a statement, Europol, which is the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, said that the network typically brought migrants to the EU on fraudulent working visas. They would then be taken through Poland, Germany and France before being smuggled into the United Kingdom on small boats.

Some migrants reportedly smuggled methamphetamine into France in exchange for a reduced price for a crossing into the UK. Others were forced to work in the sex trade or suffered labour exploitation in nail salons or grocery shops, Europol said.

Law enforcement authorities raided 16 locations across Britain and France and seized £85,000 in cash in different currencies, £250,000 held in bank accounts as well as luxury goods and watches, synthetic drugs and electronic equipment.

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said: “We are using every possible lever at our disposal to crack down on people smugglers and break their supply chains.

“Just last week, we signed a new agreement with Vietnam, strengthening our cooperation on illegal migration.

“Together with law enforcement agencies such as the NCA, our French partners, and other countries like Vietnam, we are committed to dismantling the criminal gangs who are trying to turn a profit by abusing our borders.”

Chris Farrimond, NCA director of threat leadership, said: “Vietnamese nationals now make up a large number of those we see arriving on small boats.

“We allege this group were advertising their crossing services on social media to encourage others from their country to make the same treacherous journey.

“The NCA is continuing our work with partners and has had thousands of social media pages and posts advertising organised immigration crime services removed from platforms.”