Fourteen-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in Halifax teen's stabbing death

HALIFAX — A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the provincial Public Prosecution Service confirms the girl appeared in Halifax Youth Court on Monday, when she also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the release conditions of her bail.

Melissa Noonan says the Crown is no longer seeking an adult sentence for the girl, who was initially charged with second-degree murder.

The teen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30 when a publication ban will be considered to protect the right to a fair trial for the others accused in the case.

Two boys now aged 17 and another boy who is 15 were also charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was found badly injured in April in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre and he died later in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

