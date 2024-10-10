Fourteen-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in Halifax teen's stabbing death
HALIFAX — A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.
A spokeswoman for the provincial Public Prosecution Service confirms the girl appeared in Halifax Youth Court on Monday, when she also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the release conditions of her bail.
Melissa Noonan says the Crown is no longer seeking an adult sentence for the girl, who was initially charged with second-degree murder.
The teen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30 when a publication ban will be considered to protect the right to a fair trial for the others accused in the case.
Two boys now aged 17 and another boy who is 15 were also charged with second-degree murder.
The victim was found badly injured in April in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre and he died later in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.
The Canadian Press