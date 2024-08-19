Fourth annual New England BIPOC festival held in Portsmouth

CBC

The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg