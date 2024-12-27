Fourth man arrested following fatal car crash in July 2023

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman in a car crash in Falkirk.

Amy Rose Wilson died following a two-vehicle collision on the town’s New Carron Road on July 29, 2023 at about 6.10pm.

Ms Wilson was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra which was involved in a crash with a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black C-Class Mercedes left the crash site and was later recovered abandoned.

Police Scotland said on Friday a 23-year-old man was arrested at Stansted Airport and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Three men appeared at the same court in September 2023 in connection with her death.

Anthony Davidson faces 10 charges, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 30-year-old, from London, did not enter any plea at his court hearing.

Andrew Gregoire, 27, who was arrested in London, made no plea or declaration to 12 charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Steven Hornsby, 53, who was arrested in Essex, also made no plea or declaration to charges of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

All three men were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Gregoire and Davidson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in June and denied all charges against them including allegations of murdering Ms Wilson in an alleged drug deal-linked car chase.

They lodged special defences of incrimination.

The pair, along with Hornsby, are accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by fleeing the scene, which all three deny.

They face trial in March.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Amy.”