Fourth person arrested in off-duty cop stabbing, Toronto police say

The 48-year-old was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police said in a news release issued Thursday. He was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer among other crimes. (Martin Trainor/CBC - image credit)

A 48-year-old Toronto man has become the fourth person arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty police officer who tried to intervene in a retail robbery in early December, according to Toronto police.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer among other crimes, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

On the morning of Dec. 6, four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue near McCowan Road and tried to steal an item, police say. The off-duty officer attempted to intervene outside the store and was stabbed in the wrist by one of the men, suffering serious injuries.

At the time of the stabbing, police said they were seeking four suspects.

Prior to Thursday, police arrested one of the men after a chase through the city on Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, police said they also arrested and charged a 46-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both of Toronto.