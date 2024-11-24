Fourth victim of Storm Bert as body found in search for missing dog walker

People walk along The Mall, in central London, in a blizzard of fallen leaves caused by Storm Bert’s strong winds - Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

A body has been found in the search for a dog walker who went missing during Storm Bert, bringing the total number of people killed during the storm to four.

Homes, schools and businesses were flooded as a month’s rain fell in parts of Britain over the weekend.

Brian Perry, 75, is feared to be the fourth casualty after police retrieved a body near the River Conwy in North Wales.

He had gone missing on Saturday while walking his pet collie near the river with his wife, who later raised the alarm when he failed to come home.

A body was found in the area of Gower Road following a major search operation involving a team of mountain rescuers, the coastguard and police. The body has not been formally identified, but Mr Perry’s family has been informed.

Brian Perry, 75, is feared to be the fourth casualty of the storm after police found a body - Wales News Service

Between 200 and 300 properties in Pontypridd, South Wales, were flooded on Sunday, leading authorities to declare a “major incident” as they scrambled to set up emergency rest centres for residents.

People were seen bailing water out of their front gardens and stacking sandbags on their doorsteps.

A Welsh Government spokesman said the weekend had been “exceptionally difficult and disruptive” due to Storm Bert and the “trauma and upset this causes should never be underestimated”.

The spokesman added: “Given the scale of the impact, it will be vital that people continue to take extra care over the coming days and follow official advice. As the focus moves to recovery, it is important that those affected receive ongoing support, and we will play our part alongside our partners in delivering that.”

Since the storm began in the early hours of Saturday, 149mm of rain had fallen in Tyn-Y-Waun in Mid Glamorgan. On average, the area sees 180mm of rain in the whole of November, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

Meanwhile, the Army was forced to cancel the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, and all eight Royal Parks were closed because of the dangerous weather.

London’s Winter Wonderland was also cancelled, with organisers saying the safety of staff and visitors was their “top priority”.

Tour guide shows sign on the gate of Hyde Park as all Royal Parks are closed due to severe winds - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

In Devon, Exeter Racecourse abandoned all races on Sunday after the severe weather damaged its facilities. From the beginning of the storm until 11am on Sunday, 135.7mm of rain was recorded in White Barrow in the county, around half the total rainfall typical in November.

Elsewhere, three drivers were killed in accidents in Winchester, West Yorkshire and Northamptonshire.

A man in his 80s was killed after his car entered water near Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday but it is unclear whether the incident was related to Storm Bert.

An 11-month-old baby was rescued from a car submerged by flood water as the storm hit. Paige Newsome said her partner Andre Randles had pulled their son from the window of the Volkswagen on Woodhouse Road in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, on Saturday.

A resident of Kingsteignton near Newton Abbot, in Devon, attempts to keep floodwater at bay - Graham Hunt/BNPS

More than 200 flood warnings were issued as the Met Office warned that injuries and “danger to life” could occur in some areas because of large waves, flying debris and fast flowing floodwater.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter,Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, said his thoughts were with those affected by the floods.