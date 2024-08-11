Fourth victim in Sundance Airport plane crash identified as 68-year-old

France 24

Brazilian authorities on Saturday worked to determine the cause of the Voepass plane crash that killed 62 people on Friday. Rescue workers have also been trying to recover and identify the bodies of those lost in the accident, which took place in a gated community in Sao Paulo state. It is the world's deadliest plane crash since January 2023. Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the previous day that killed all 62 people o