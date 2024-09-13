Fousheé: Pointy Heights review – a Caribbean-facing new direction

American singer-songwriter Brittany Fousheé’s music is often unpredictable. An in-demand collaborator, her soft-toned R&B vocals feature on singer Steve Lacy’s 2022 track Sunshine from the Grammy-winning album Gemini Rights, while her solo work spans the intimate, whispered R&B of 2021 EP Time Machine and 2022’s explosive debut album, Softcore, which harnessed rageful punk and screamo metal.

Fousheé’s follow-up, Pointy Heights, is another step in a new direction. Named after the plot of land her grandfather owns in Jamaica, several of the record’s 10 tracks feature the Caribbean island’s distinctive swing. War channels Althea & Donna’s 1978 hit Uptown Top Ranking in its joyously jaunty piano line, while opener Birds, Bees features an earworming reggae groove.

Related: Fousheé: ‘It’s not acceptable for a Black woman to be angry’

Yet, it’s Fousheé’s use of indie guitars that sets the album apart. The distorted melodies of 100 Bux find her usually mellifluous voice adapted into a lackadaisical drawl that perfectly suits the track’s downtempo feel, while Feel Like Home blends doo-wop backing vocals with spangling lead guitar to produce a wistful ballad. The synth-disco experiments of Loversland and Rice & Peas feel somewhat jarring amid the record’s strumming palette; otherwise, Pointy Heights plays as an exciting chapter in the singer’s shapeshifting repertoire.